International Labour Day being observed today

International Labor Day is being observed today (Wednesday) with a renewed commitment to upholding workers’ rights.

The theme of this year’s day is to ‘ensure workplace safety and health amidst climate change’.

An official holiday is announced on this day in almost every country including Pakistan.

Rallies and demonstrations are being organised by various trade unions, workers’ organisations and non-governmental organisations on this day to highlight the basic rights of workers.

Most of the labourers in Pakistan live below the poverty line and have to fight tooth and nail to meet their basic needs.

Last year, the government announced that the minimum wage will be Rs 32,000.

Pakistan’s first labour policy was devised in 1972, in which May 1 was declared an official holiday.

This policy also formulated the creation of the Social Security Network, Old Age Benefit Schemes and Workers Welfare Fund.

Pakistan’s constitution also contains various provisions and articles about labour rights.

The day was first proposed in the late 19th century by trade unionists as the labour movement gained significance. In 1894, the United States Congress unanimously voted to approve legislation to make Labour Day a national holiday which was signed by President Grover Cleveland. It is celebrated in more than 80 countries around the world.

However, many countries such as the United States and Canada celebrate the day on the first Monday of September.

In his message, President Asif Ali Zardari has reiterated the commitment to upholding the dignity of labourers and paid tribute to their historic struggle. “This day serves as a reminder for all of us to safeguard labourers’ rights, and work for their social protection, fair wages, and safe working conditions,” the president said in a message on the observance of International Labour Day on May 1. On this day, the president said, they deeply acknowledged and appreciated the contributions of their workers who had played a commendable role in the country’s development. The president said the theme for this year’s International Labour Day was to ensure workplace safety and health amidst climate change. “The labourers and the working class in Pakistan are facing unprecedented challenges, such as inflation, rising cost of living, unemployment, and the adverse impacts of climate change,” a press release quoted the president as saying. In order to ameliorate the lot of working classes, Asif Zardari said” “it was highly essential to initiate measures for their welfare by providing adequate wages, safe working conditions, health coverage and educational facilities to their children.” “The state also has a crucial role to play in protecting the rights of workers, implementing and enforcing policies to end labour exploitation, protect their rights, and provide social support,” he observed. The president called upon the employers to adopt fair wage practices, take steps for worker safety and health and ensure the provision of necessary training and protective equipment to labourers working in hazardous environments. “Let’s pledge to create a conducive environment for workers in Pakistan where they are valued and respected,” he added. PM Shehbaz message

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed government’s commitment to bolstering labor welfare and harmonizing domestic labor legislation with global standards.

In his message on International Labor Day today (Wednesday), he honored the immense sacrifices of the workers who laid their lives while waging a relentless struggle for their rights.

The prime minister said enhancement of occupational safety and health across various sectors remains a top priority for our government.

PM Shehbaz Sharif praised the invaluable contributions of those workers who work day and night in the fields, factories and elsewhere to feed their families and are driving force behind Pakistan’s progress.

Shehbaz Sharif said that govt will continue our endeavours to improve the working and living conditions of our workers by further promoting their welfare through better housing, education, healthcare and social security benefits.