Irfan Siddiqui denies Bani Gala shift offer to PTI founder

ISLAMABAD: Senator Irfan Siddiqui, a member of the government’s negotiating team, broke his silence on the offer to transfer PTI founder Imran Khan to Bani Gala from Adiala Jail.

Irfan Siddiqui told the media that if the PTI did not give the demands in writing, there could be difficulties in the talks, the talks did not move an inch in 12 days.

He clarified that there is no back-and-forth and parallel negotiations, being a political prisoner is not related to the identity of the person but to the nature of the crime, no politician is exempt from criminal cases, PTI mentioned 45 missing people but did not give a list or address.

He also said that no offer was made to send Imran Khan to Bani Gala, no offer was made by the committee, the government or any other institution, no demand was made by us to PTI to end civil disobedience or any other demand.

Read more: ‘PTI’s delay in written demands threaten talks process’

During the media interaction of the Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah yesterday, the journalist had questioned whether Imran Khan had been offered to move to Bani Gala. He replied that according to my information, no such offer was made.

Rana Sanaullah had said that the PTI delegation talked about the release of its workers in the meeting of the negotiating committees, but we said that the release is the responsibility of the court. not in our hands.

The journalist had asked that today the sentence of some of the accused of May 9 has been remitted. Is this the outcome of the negotiations? Rana Sanaullah said that the army has its own procedure.

The army punishes and pardons under its system, more people also hear appeals. They may also be relieved.

Speaking to the media, Rana Sanaullah made it clear that there is no US pressure on us.