Is it official for Honey Singh, rumoured girlfriend Heera Sohhal?

Indian singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh seemingly made it red carpet official with rumoured girlfriend, actor Heera Sohhal.

Singer Honey Singh, who has reportedly been in a relationship with Heera Sohhal, since earlier this year, confirmed his affair with the rising actor, at the recently held IIFA Awards, as he made a joint appearance with his girlfriend and the duo posed together on the green carpet.

A paparazzi video doing rounds on social media sees the ‘Desi Kalakaar’ performer arriving at the venue with Sohhal as his plus-one for the night. While the young actor initially maintained a distance, letting her rumoured beau have his moment on the green carpet, the couple later walked into the event hand in hand and were also spotted striking poses for the shutterbugs, as she continued to blush the whole time.

Sohhal also joined Singh in his post-performance appearance on the carpet after he rocked the IIFA Stage in Abu Dhabi, with a splendid gig.

It is to be noted here that Honey Singh was previously married to Shalini Talwar, since 2011. The former couple filed for divorce in 2022, after 11 years of marriage. The Delhi court of India granted divorce to the former couple in November last year.

Moreover, he was reportedly in a brief relationship with actor-model Tina Thadani last year.