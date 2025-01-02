web analytics
Islamabad ATC hears bail petitions of Nov 26 protest accused

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court heard bail petitions of PTI protesters arrested on November 26 as lawyers said that the arrested persons have been made scapegoats in the case.

The defence lawyers said that arrested men are Afghan nationals and Pakistani citizens. “All Afghan nationals were picked from their homes at Islamabad’s Karachi Company and Trinol,” lawyers said. “Their total number has been 146 while 421 people have been nominated as accused in the case,” defence lawyers told the court.

Lawyers said that the accused have been made scapegoats with suspected recoveries. “There is no video or private witness,” they said.

Lawyers said that the case has been cooked up on political grounds and no geo-fencing report, CDR or video exists. “There are 14 cases of bail, but their investigation officers didn’t appear”.

The prosecutor told the court that the record of the case will reach the court in a while.

“I will summon the DIG in person if the record wouldn’t come,” Judge Abu Al-Hasanat Zulqarnain said.

