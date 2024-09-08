Israel backing PTI founder: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD: Defense Minister Khawaja Asif on Sunday asserted that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder has the backing of Israel, referring to the blog which stated PTI founder is the right person for Pakistan-Israel relations, ARY News reported.

In a video statement, Asif pointed out that Israeli media is writing in favor of the PTI leader, adding that the PTI founder had previously campaigned in favor of a Jewish candidate against a Muslim candidate, Sadiq Khan, in London.

Asif further claimed that Israel itself is endorsing the PTI founder politically, which, according to him, poses a threat to Pakistan’s international identity.

“Israel is demonstrating the certificate of political adoption of the PTI founder,” Asif said.

He emphasized that Pakistan holds a significant position in the Muslim world, and accused Israel of carrying out the worst massacres in human history.

Despite this, he stated, the PTI founder has failed to openly condemn Israel and instead aligns with the Zionists, attempting to undermine the identity of Pakistan.

Moreover, Asif criticized the former PM for allegedly controlling his followers mentally, claiming that the youth has been misled by PTI founder as now they are unwilling to accept the reality.