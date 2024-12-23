‘It Ends With Us’ author reacts to Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni feud

Colleen Hoover, the author of ‘It Ends With Us’ novel, has addressed the feud between Hollywood actors Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

Days earlier, Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against Justin Baldoni, who starred and directed in the hit film, accusing him of sexual harassment and launching a smear campaign to tarnish her reputation.

Now, author Colleen Hoover has announced her support for the Hollywood actress, calling her honest and supportive.

“You have been nothing but honest, kind, supportive and patient since the day we met. Thank you for being exactly the human that you are. Never change. Never wilt,” Coleen Hoover wrote in an Instagram Story while sharing a photo of her and Lively hugging.

Her comment came as Justin Baldoni faces allegations of sexual harassment and a smear campaign against his ‘It Ends With Us’ costar.

Blake Lively had earlier lodged a complaint against Baldoni with the California Civil Rights Department in which she accused the Hollywood actor-director of misconduct on the set of ‘It Ends with Us.’

It is to be noted here that the movie, an adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling book, became an instant hit with a box office collection of around $242 million worldwide.

However, reports about a dispute between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni began making rounds as they did not pose for photos together on the red carpet at the premiere.

Blake Lively, who was also a producer on ‘It Ends With Us,’ reportedly got into a dispute with the film’s director and male lead Justin Baldoni.

The Hollywood actress has now accused Baldoni of attempting to tarnish her image after she called up a meeting in which she brought along her actor husband, Ryan Reynolds, to address “repeated sexual harassment and other disturbing behaviour” by her director and a producer on the set of ‘It Ends With Us.’