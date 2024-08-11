‘Its not about re-election but reclaiming the mandate’

Ali Mohammad Khan, a central leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), emphasized that the issue at hand is not about re-election but about reclaiming the mandate, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Speaking on ARY News’ program, “Aiteraz hai”, Ali Mohammad Khan stated that while Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PTI may share the view that there was ‘fraud’ in the electoral process, their perspectives are not entirely aligned.

He pointed out that on February 8, PTI received a clear mandate, which he believes was manipulated by the Election Commission and its procedures.

He mentioned that Form 45, which is crucial in the election process, was discarded, leading to what he describes as the theft of PTI’s mandate. He asserted that if the mandate is restored, PTI would secure a majority in Parliament.

The PTI leader also addressed past allegations against the party in the 2018 and 2013 elections, questioning the legitimacy of the 2024 elections, and reiterated that PTI’s mandate, especially in Karachi, was unfairly given to other parties.

Khan highlighted ongoing discussions with Fazlur Rehman and noted that PTI is open to apologies if proven wrong, while also calling for a judicial commission to investigate the May 9 incident.

Khan concluded by suggesting that the PML-N government may not want the May 9 issue resolved and questioned why a judicial commission has not been established to clear up the matter.