Jackie Shroff breaks silence on ‘Baby John’ Box Office failure

Bollywood veteran Jackie Shroff aka Babbar Sher of Varun Dhawan-led ‘Baby John’, has finally addressed the Box Office failure of the film.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

In a new interview with an Indian media outlet, Jackie Shroff reflected on the poor Box office run of his latest release ‘Baby John’ and shared how the producers have been affected by the loss.

“The producers do get affected. They put in a lot of money with trust in these projects. And when they do not recover it, that is sad,” he said. “As actors, of course, you want to be liked for your performance, but you also want it to work well.”

“Dukh hota hai par khud ke liye nahi, producers ke liye (You do feel bad, but not for yourself, but for the producers). You tend to do your job with sincerity, but you also have to think about the people who have put in the money,” added the veteran.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jio Studios (@officialjiostudios)

Notably, made on a massive budget of INR160-200 crore approx, the Christmas release ‘Baby John’ has managed to earn around INR60 crores only.

The action-packed thriller, written and directed by Kalees, co-stars Varun Dhawan and Jackie Shroff with Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi. The title is co-produced by South filmmaking genius Atlee.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan is in ‘depression’ after failure of ‘Baby John’