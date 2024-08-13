‘Looking for a job in white-ball cricket’: James Anderson eyes T20 comeback

England cricket legend James Anderson has said that he was considering making a comeback to white-ball cricket after his retirement from Test cricket.

The right-arm pace, who is working as England’s mentor in Test cricket, has taken 704 wickets in Test, the record for the most wickets taken by a pacer in red-ball cricket.

Following his career that spanned a little over two decades during which he played 188 Tests for England, James Anderson retired from Test cricket last month.

He finished with 991 international wickets across all formats.

However, the bowling conditions in The Hundred 2024 got the England pacer to consider making a comeback to the white-ball cricket.

“I still want to play T20 cricket. Things will get clear in the remaining months of the year. I am not sure about continuing as England’s mentor in the winter,” Anderson said on a Podcast.

“I saw the ball swinging in The Hundred 2024. I feel I can contribute as a player in the tournament. I don’t know if that is a good option but I am looking for a job in white-ball cricket. I have never been involved in franchise cricket,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that Anderson’s last white-ball match was the semi-final of the London One-Day Cup in 2019, between his club Lancashire and Hampshire.

His international white-ball match was the ICC ODI World Cup game against Afghanistan in the 2015 edition.

James Anderson played his last shortest-format match in 2014 during the T20 Blast final between Lancashire and Warwickshire.