Javed Iqbal Bajwa resigns after FA certificate proven fake: PIA

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has asked Javed Iqbal Bajwa, the brother of former Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa, to resign after his FA (Intermediate) certificate was proven fake, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, Bajwa had submitted a fake FA certificate from Lahore Board, which was verified and found to be bogus. He was asked to resign from his position as Deputy Station Manager in Birmingham, UK on July 30th, but he initially refused.

Iqbal Bajwa, who joined PIA in 1977, had changed his employment status to a British citizen in the late 1980s after getting citizenship, sources added.

Sources revealed that the 73-year-old refused to quit despite his fake certificate. However, after being pressured by his family, Bajwa submitted his resignation.

Nevertheless, Iqbal Bajwa was given favorable treatment and received financial benefits from PIA upon his resignation despite his fake degree, sources added.

In contrast, other PIA employees with fake degrees were terminated and faced legal action. They were not given any compensation or benefits after years of their services.

On August 4, PIA issued a show-cause notice to its Deputy Station Manager in Birmingham as his intermediate certificate was found to be ‘fake’.

The airline had sent the educational documents of its Deputy Station Manager in Birmingham Javed Iqbal Bajwa to the relevant boards for verification.

The spokesperson said that after the verification, it was revealed that Javed Iqbal Bajwa’s intermediate certificate was fake.

The deputy station manager in Birmingham was given seven days to provide a written response and proof of the authenticity of his certificate.