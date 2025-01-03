Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck rekindle romance after divorce from JLo?

Actor Jennifer Garner has reacted to the reports of her rekindling romance with ex-husband Ben Affleck after Latin pop star Jennifer Lopez labelled her as the ‘real villain’ of her divorce from him.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

A day after a source close to Jennifer Lopez revealed her thoughts on Ben Affleck’s rekindling romance with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, an insider refuted the rumours and confirmed that the two are spending time together only for their kids and the ‘Alias’ star has no plans of ‘getting back’ to ‘The Accountant’ actor.

For the unversed, Affleck and Garner, who were married for 13 years, from 2005 to 2018, shared three kids; Violet, Fin and Samuel. They announced their separation in 2015, before finalizing their divorce after three years.

Years after his divorce from Garner, Affleck rekindled his relationship with his ex-fiancee Lopez in 2021, and the two tied the knot the following year. However, their marriage ended after two years, when Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck in April.

Since his very public second divorce from J. Lo, Affleck turned back to Garner for emotional support and the two spent ‘comfortable’ time with their three kids, during a recent holiday.

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez talks about personal struggles amid Ben Affleck divorce

However, despite their closeness, a source close to Garner confirmed that she ‘laughed off the rumours’ of rekindling romance with her ex-husband and is going quite strong with her businessman beau John Miller. “They’re not getting back together,” the insider confirmed. “Jen is still dating John and Ben is very supportive of that. Ben’s single and just taking life one day at a time.”

“It’s all for the kids. Jen grew up surrounded by her family for the holidays, and she wants the same for her kids. They’re far from perfect, but Jen and Ben are a great example of how co-parenting should work,” the same person explained.