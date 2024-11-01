Jessica Alba joins star-studded cast of sports car biopic ‘Maserati: The Brothers’

Hollywood starlet and entrepreneur Jessica Alba has joined Michele Morrone and Anthony Hopkins for the sports car biopic ‘Maserati: The Brothers’.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

As reported by foreign media, award-winning actor Jessica Alba is the latest big name to join the star-studded cast of the much-anticipated sports car biopic of the Maserati Brothers, also featuring Italian heartthrob Michele Morrone, Oscar-nominee Andy Garcia and the iconic Anthony Hopkins.

According to the details, the ‘Dark Angel’ actor has been roped in to play the ‘pivotal’ character of Sandra in the title. Morrone plays brother Alfieri Maserati whereas Garcia and Hopkins are on board to essay Mr. Rossini and an Italian financier of the family respectively.

Speaking about Alba’s casting, Italian producer Andrea Iervolino said, “Jessica Alba is an artist of remarkable versatility and screen presence. Her ability to bring authenticity to every role she plays adds a unique quality to Maserati: The Brothers.”

“We are confident that her contribution will enrich this story of passion, challenges, and Italian innovation,” he added.

Oscar-winning filmmaker Bobby Moresco helms the direction of the sports film, scheduled to go on the floors sometime later this month.

Also Read: Jessica Alba opens up on reprising ‘Fantastic Four’ role in Marvel

Notably, Maserati, which was founded from a garage in Bologna, Italy, by brothers Alfieri, Ettore and Ernesto, in 1914, is now known for luxury cars. However, the company was well-connected with the world of car racing previously. Their first Grand Prix vehicle was the one Alfieri was driving during his near-fatal crash in the 1927 Messina Cup race before he died years later due to the same injuries of the accident.

Later, the surviving Maserati brothers sold the controlling stake in the company, now owned by Fiat.