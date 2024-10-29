Joaquin Phoenix recalls almost playing Joker in ‘The Dark Knight’

Hollywood actor Joaquin Phoenix has revealed having discussions with Christopher Nolan to play Joker in 2008’s “The Dark Knight.”

In a recent interview with a US publication, the actor said that the notable filmmaker approached him to play the role, which famously went to the late Hollywood actor Heath Ledger.

Recalling the time when he received the offer, Phoenix said that he did not take up the role of Joker as he considered himself not ready for it when Nolan was developing ‘The Dark Knight.’

“I remember I talked to Chris Nolan about ‘The Dark Knight’ and that didn’t happen for whatever reason. I wasn’t ready then. That’s one of those things where it’s like, ‘What is in me that’s not doing this?’ And it’s not about me. There’s something else. There’s another person who is going to do something. … I can’t imagine what it would be if we didn’t have Heath Ledger’s performance in that film, right?” Joaquin Phoenix said.

“I don’t know whether Christopher Nolan was coming to me saying, ‘You’re definitely the person.’ I can’t remember the context of how we met, but I know we met,” Phoenix added. “My feeling was I shouldn’t do this, but maybe he also was like, ‘He’s not the guy.’”

Consequently, the role went to Heath Ledger who received widespread acclaim for his performance as the Joker in ‘The Dark Knight.’

The late Hollywood actor was awarded the Oscar for best supporting actor posthumously.

Joaquin Phoenix went on to play the Joker in director Todd Phillips’ “Joker.” His take on the iconic character won him the Oscar for best actor. The film was a hit and generated over $1 billion worldwide.

Earlier this year, the sequel to the film “Joker: Folie à Deux” was released, co-starring Phoenix with Lady Gaga who played Harley Quinn.

However, the sequel received mostly negative reviews along with poor earnings of $57 million at the domestic box office since its release on October 4 while its worldwide total stands at $201 million so far.