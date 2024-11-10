‘Joker 2’ actor makes surprising statement about the sequel

‘Joker 2,’ starring Hollywood actors Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, was termed a flop at the box office after generating $204 million worldwide.

The sequel to the 2019 original ‘Joker’ earned negative reviews from critics who slammed the story, songs and the much talked-about ending.

Now, comedian Tim Dillon, who has a small role in ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ as an Arkham Asylum security guard, described the sequel as “the worst film that has ever been made.”

“It’s the worst film ever made. I think what happened, after the first ‘Joker,’ there was a lot of talk like, ‘Oh, this was loved by incels. This was loved by the wrong kinds of people. This sent the wrong kind of message. Male rage! Nihilism!’ All these think pieces. And then I think, ‘What if we went the other way,’ and now they have Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga tap dancing to a point where it’s insane,” he said during a recent interview.

The comedian, just like movie critics, slammed the plot of ‘Joker: Folie à Deux,’ saying that the cast of the film would be on set, having no idea about the plot of the film.

“We were talking about it at lunch, and we’d go, ‘What is the plot? Is there a plot? I don’t know, I think he falls in love with her in the prison?’ It’s not even hate-watchable. That’s how terrible it is,” Tim Dillon said.

It is worth mentioning here that notable filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has backed the sequel and said Hollywood star Phoenix Phoenix “gives one of the best performances I’ve ever seen in my life.”

“The Joker directed the movie,” Tarantino said about ‘Joker 2’ director Todd Phillips.

“The entire concept, even him spending the studio’s money — he’s spending it like the Joker would spend it, all right? And then his big surprise gift — haha! — the jack-in-the-box, when he offers you his hand for a handshake and you get a buzzer with 10,000 volts shooting you — is the comic book geeks. He’s saying f–k you to all of them. He’s saying f–k you to the movie audience,” he added.