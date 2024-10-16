‘Joker’ sequel ‘Folie à Deux’ to lose $200 million at Box Office

With the disastrous Box Office run of the blockbuster’s sequel, ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ is expected to lose a catastrophic $200 million.

As per the reports from foreign media, the long-awaited ‘Joker’ sequel, which had been rejected by moviegoers on release, is on its way to incurring a massive loss of $200 million, after below-average Box Office earnings.

According to the projected numbers, the musical is expected to earn somewhat around $65 million at domestic ticket windows, in addition to $215 million overseas, to take the total to $280 million – rather disappointing for the big-budgeted tentpole, which cost makers around $300 million to make and promote.

When taking into consideration the cinema revenues as well, the title needs to make ticket sales of least $450 million to break even, however, the Warner Bros studio mentions that the break-even figure for the sequel film is $375 million.

If to go by the projected numbers of $450 million, the film is poised to lose anywhere between $150-200 million.

Amidst this unexpected theatrical revenue for the most anticipated movie of the year, ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’ is making an early debut on home media and streaming platforms, on October 29.

Notably, Oscar-nominated and Golden Globe-winning Hollywood director Todd Phillips’ 2019 iteration of ‘Joker’ received high praise, along with a $1 billion Box Office collection and 11 Academy Awards nominations. Hollywood A-lister Joaquin Phoenix also won the Best Actor award for his performance in the titular role.

Phillips returned to direct the sequel ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’, his first in five years, which takes place two years after the events of the earlier film.

Phoenix returned for the sequel to reprise his role as mentally ill criminal Arthur Fleck, aka the Joker, whereas, singer-actor Lady Gaga joins the cast as Harleen ‘Lee’ Quinzel, aka Harley Quinn – a patient at Arkham State Hospital.

The title premiered at this year’s Venice Film Festival last month, whereas, ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’ was theatrically released on October 4.