Junaid Khan, Khushi Kapoor join hands for theatrical debut ‘Loveyapa’

Bollywood star kids Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor joined hands for their theatrical debut, titled ‘Loveyapa’.

Junaid Khan – the elder son of Bollywood A-lister Aamir Khan and his first wife Reena Dutta – and Khushi Kapoor – the younger daughter of late icon Sridevi and her filmmaker-husband Boney Kapoor – who have already made their big Bollywood debut, are now all set to share the screen for their first theatrical release.

The rom-com titled ‘Loveyapa’, about the ‘love, likes and everything in between’, is directed by Advait Chandan, who has previously collaborated with Junaid’s father Aamir Khan, on ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, ‘Secret Superstar’, ‘Taare Zameen Par’ and ‘Dhobi Ghat’.

‘Loveyapa’ is scheduled for release on February 7, 2025.

Notably, Junaid Khan made his Bollywood earlier this year, leading director Siddharth P. Malhotra’s Netflix film ‘Maharaj’, co-starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Shalini Pandey and Sharvari Wagh. The title is based on Saurabh Shah’s novel and the true events, of the historic ‘Maharaj Libel Case’ of 1862.

On the other hand, Khushi Kapoor made her debut in filmmaker Zoya Akhtar’s live-action adaptation of the comic book classic ‘The Archies’ last year. The Netflix title also featured Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Dot Saigal and Yuvraj Menda.