Justin Baldoni faces another lawsuit after Blake Lively’s allegations

After the sexual harassment lawsuit from ‘It Ends with Us’ co-star Blake Lively, Hollywood actor-director Justin Baldoni faces legal action from his former publicist Steph Jones.

In the fresh setback to Justin Baldoni, amid the lawsuit by his ‘It Ends With Us’ co-star Blake Lively, his former publicist Steph Jones, of PR firm Jonesworks, is suing the actor for breaching the contract, which demanded him to pay $25,000 for her PR services.

According to the details, Jones also accused publicist Jennifer Abel and crisis manager Melissa Nathan of deploying a ‘smear campaign’ against Lively, without her knowledge. “To this day, Abel and Nathan continue to point the finger falsely at Jones now that their own misconduct is coming to light, and to defame and attack Jones in the industry,” her lawsuit stated.

For the unversed, Baldoni parted ways with the PR firm Jonesworks in August, after Abel resigned to start her own company.

Lively’s lawsuit against Baldoni

Notably, Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni earlier this week, accusing him of sexual harassment and a smear campaign.

In her lawsuit, the ‘Gossip Girl’ alum shared the alleged chats of Baldoni with Abel and Nathan, planning a smear campaign against Lively, with a reference to the one against Hailey Bieber. She also alleged that ‘It Ends With Us’ co-star attempted to tarnish her image after he called up a meeting in which she brought along her actor husband, Ryan Reynolds, to address ‘repeated sexual harassment and other disturbing behaviour’ by the director and a producer on the set of the Box Office hit.

However, Baldoni’s legal team has denied the allegations, terming them ‘categorically false’. The team claimed they hired a crisis manager because Lively had threatened to derail the film unless her demands were met.