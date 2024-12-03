K-Electric shuts power supply to Pakistan Railways

KARACHI: The ongoing dispute between K-Electric (KE) and Pakistan Railways over unpaid bills has led to significant disruptions in the railway system, ARY News reported

According to reports, the lack of electricity supply has caused major operational setbacks, including the shutdown of Karachi’s railway booking system.

DS Pakistan Railways, Nasir Khalili, stated that the power outage has resulted in a collapse of the online booking system and the automatic signalling system, which are essential for smooth operations.

He added that K-Electric has been issued a notice to clear its outstanding dues, warning that if the payment is not made, Pakistan Railways will also withhold payment to K-Electrics.

Khalili highlighted that passengers will suffer as a consequence of the power cuts.

On the other hand, KE’s spokesperson responded by emphasising that the continued power supply to Pakistan Railways is not feasible without payment.

K-Electric claims that Pakistan Railways owes over Rs 430 million for 31 connections and must pay its dues immediately for electricity restoration.

The spokesperson also mentioned that multiple reminders had been issued to Railway officials prior to the power shutdown.

The situation has further escalated, leading to disruptions in services and raising concerns for passengers who rely on the railway network.

A similar incident like this happened back in August 2024 when K-Electric, the sole provider of power to the port city, disconnected the electricity supply to Pakistan Railways offices over unpaid dues.

As per details, the sources stated that K-Electric disconnected the electricity supply to City Railway Station and the Railways colonies on unpaid dues of over Rs 200 million.

The power disconnection affected the railways booking office, and engine loco shed, the sources said.