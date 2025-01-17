K-Electric removes 5500kgs of illegal connections in Gadap

KARACHI: K-Electric (KE) has removed 5500kgs of illegal connections in Gadap, according to a press release.

K-Electric said, “It continues its crackdown against power theft and non-payment of bills.”

With the support of law enforcement agencies, the power utility conducted an operation in Gadap, removing over 1800 illegal connections weighing 5500 kilograms from KE’s infrastructure”.

These illegal connections were being used for the theft of approximately 700,000 units of electricity in the last three months.

“The illegal connections, commonly known as kunda, bypass the network’s safety protocols, increasing risks to infrastructure and safety hazard for citizens. Such drives are being conducted to reduce the loss of electricity due to theft and create a safer community for residents by removing hazards”, the statement added.

The power utility urged its customers, community leaders, and local representatives to discourage electricity theft and ensure bills are paid on time. These measures are critical for the uninterrupted supply of electricity across the city.

Read More: K-Electric tops fatality chart in latest NEPRA report

Earlier, A local court in the city imposed a fine of Rs4.81 million on K-Electric (KE) for the electrocution of a child to death in 2017.

Senior Civil Judge East Ambreen Jamal found K-Electric guilty of negligence and failing to implement adequate safety measures to protect citizens, ordering the KE to pay Rs4.819 million in compensation to the heirs of Azhan.

Azhan, an 8-year-old child, died in 2017 after he was electrocuted by a live wire that broke from the K-Electric’s pole during the rainfall in Karachi.