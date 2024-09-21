Mustafa and Sharjeena of KMKT get a unique offer from Indian fan

Pakistani superstars Fahad Mustafa and Hania Aamir received a heartfelt offer from an Indian fan of their drama “Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum.”

The ARY Digital show has garnered an immense fan following in Pakistan and across the border for its brilliant plotline and the performance of the lead actors.

The show sees the actor-host portraying the role of Mustafa while actress Hania Aamir plays Sharjeena.

In the previous episode of ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum,’ the couple leaves Mustafa’s parent’s home after they are accused of stealing money.

Rubab (Naeema Butt) hatches a plan against Mustafa and Sharjeena to make them submit to her and apologise.

However, Mustafa denies her allegations and refuses to apologise to her. His parents side with Rubab, leading the couple to leave their home.

The episode shows the duo looking for an apartment and their struggles to make ends meet.

Their suffering attracted a heartwarming gesture from a fan in India who took to social media to offer Fahad Mustafa his apartment in Delhi.

The fan took to Instagram to write that he could give his Delhi apartment to the Pakistani superstar and Sharjeena and would not demand rent.

However, he requested the actor-host to release four instead of two episodes of ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ weekly in return.

The actor responded to the generous offer by writing, “Hahhahha Kyun Nahi (Haha! For sure).”

The ensemble star cast of the play also features Javed Sheikh, Bushra Ansari, Tauseeq Haider, Maya Khan and Yousuf Bashir Qureshi among others.

The Badar Mehmood directorial, penned by seasoned playwright Farhat Ishtiaq, airs every Monday and Tuesday in prime time, only on ARY Digital.