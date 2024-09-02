Kaiser Bengali says, won’t return to official committees

ISLAMABAD: Leading economist Dr Kaiser Bengali on Monday said he would not withdraw resignation from his positions in the official committees.

Dr Bengali, who had tendered his resignation on Saturday talking to media here said, he will not return to the government committees.

“I will assist if being asked for help as giving assistance to Sindh and Baluchistan’s governments,” Kaiser Bengali said.

He said the country has gone bankrupt, “no one accepting to grant us loan”. He said foreign companies quitting Pakistan”.

“We want to sell our state entities, but no one is interested,” economist said.

He said the economy has devastated but none in Islamabad giving attention to it.

He suggested cut in taxes and interest rate to save the industry.

“I am suggesting for cutting expenditures and slashing imports for last 10 years,” Kaiser Bengali said. “The problems would not be solved with shutting down the institutions,” he stressed.

Earlier, a government spokesman had termed his resignation based on a misunderstanding.

“Not only positions from grades 1 to 16 but all government positions from grades 1 to 22 are being right-sized,” a government spokesperson said.