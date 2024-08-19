Ex-Pakistan batter slams Abrar’s exclusion from Pakistan’s playing XI

Former Pakistan batter Kamran Akmal has slammed the management for excluding wrist spinner Abrar Ahmed from Pakistan’s playing XI for the first Test against Bangladesh.

In an interview with a local media outlet, the former wicketkeeping batter said that all-rounder Salman Ali Agha will not be able to have an impact as he plays as a part-timer.

Akmal also questioned the decision to release a frontline spinner such as Abrar Ahmed for the all-important game.

“With Jason Gillespie (Pakistan’s Test head coach), we are talking about the Australian mindset. But can Australia play without Nathan Lyon? Will India play without Ashwin or Ravindra Jadeja? No, they won’t. You have Abrar, but you have shut down his confidence so much,” he said.

Karman Akmal claimed that Abrar Ahmed was not given chance to play in the national team due to personal preferences with the Pakistan team management.

“Due to personal likes and dislikes, that boy (Abrar) has been ruined. His fitness and off-the-field issues were highlighted, and because of that, you’ve spoiled that boy and harmed Pakistan,” said the former batter.

Earlier, Pakistan announced their playing XI for the first Test against Bangladesh excluding Abrar Ahmed and Aamer Jamal.

With four pacers and all-rounder Salman Ali Agha as sole spinner for the game, it will be only the second time since 1995, that Pakistan will play a home Test without a specialist spinner.

However, the decision did not sit well with Akmal who said that the management sidelined the wrist spinner despite keeping him for 10 months with the team.

“You can make a pitch as you like but you play your spinners. It’s a different thing, Salman Ali will come, he is a part-timer but he can’t make the impact that Abrar Ahmed can,” Kamran Akmal added.

It is pertinent to mention that Ahmed made his Test debut in 2022 and has since played six games for Pakistan in the longer format.

He has bagged 38 wickets in six Test matches at an average of 31.07, including two five-fer and a 10-wicket match haul.