Who Is Kamran Ghulam? Babar Azam’s Replacement in Pakistan test squad

Kamran Ghulam, a 29-year-old right-handed Pakistani batsman, is set to make his Test debut. He has a strong record in domestic cricket, with 4,377 runs in 59 matches at an average of 49.17, including 16 centuries and 20 half-centuries.

He was born in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on October 10, 1995, and is also a slow left-arm orthodox spinner.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced their playing XI for the second Test against England, starting on October 15 in Multan. The team has made four changes from the lineup that lost the first Test, with Kamran Ghulam being one of the new additions. He replaces Babar Azam, who is among the notable players dropped.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced an updated squad for the second and third Tests, excluding Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Sarfaraz Ahmed.

As Kamran Ghulam prepares for his well-deserved Test debut, here are five interesting facts about the 29-year-old:

Kamran Ghulam made his domestic debut in 2013 at the age of 17.

He was part of Pakistan’s U-19 team in the 2014 U-19 World Cup, where he scored 100 runs and took 3 wickets.

He holds the record for the most runs in a single season of Pakistan’s Qaid-e-Azam Trophy.

He has won three Pakistan Super League (PSL) titles with Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars.

He made his ODI debut for Pakistan against New Zealand in January 2023 as a concussion substitute but did not bat or bowl.