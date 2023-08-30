26.9 C
Thursday, August 31, 2023
Karachi Airport: CAA notifies scheduled closure as runway develops cracks

By Salah Uddin
Salahuddin serves as ARY News' aviation correspondent

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has notified the scheduled closure of two runways at the Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport for crack repair work on a daily basis, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Two runways of the Karachi airport have developed cracks which could affect the flight operations. The CAA issued a NOTAM for the scheduled closure of runway number 25-L and 7-R for crack repair work.

The runways will be closed for flights for five months on a daily basis in accordance with the new schedule. The aviation authority apprised all airlines regarding the development.

During the repair work, flight operation will be continued on alternative and secondary runways.

In February 2019, flight operations at Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore had been suspended due to repair of the runway.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the runway was immediately closed for repair after a captain of a Paris-Lahore bound flight informed the authorities about cracks in the runaway, which he witnessed at the time of landing.

