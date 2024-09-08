Karachi: Anchor of private news channel lost life in accident

KARACHI: An anchor of a private news channel, died in a traffic accident on Shariah Faisal in Karachi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

As per the police officials, a vehicle was collided on the footpath which leads to the death of an individual identified as Syed Abdullah.

The rescue officials rushed to the scene and while taking Abdullah to Jinnah Hospital he succumbed to his injuries.

Police said that Syed Abdullah had worked as an anchor in various TV channels in Karachi, meanwhile the body was shifted to Lines area mortuary after regulation proceedings.