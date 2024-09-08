web analytics
27.9 C
Karachi
Monday, September 9, 2024
- Advertisement -

Karachi: Anchor of private news channel lost life in accident

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: An anchor of a private news channel, died in a traffic accident on Shariah Faisal in Karachi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

As per the police officials, a vehicle was collided on the footpath which leads to the death of an individual identified as Syed Abdullah.

The rescue officials rushed to the scene and while taking Abdullah to Jinnah Hospital he succumbed to his injuries.

Police said that Syed Abdullah had worked as an anchor in various TV channels in Karachi, meanwhile the body was shifted to Lines area mortuary after regulation proceedings.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.