Karachi blast death toll rises to three, foreigners’ bodies shifted to Edhi centre

Meanwhile, bodies of two Chinese nationals were transferred to the Edhi centre morgue, according to rescue officials.

The security forces have sealed the crime scene to restrict the access of the general public as the investigation teams are to due to revisit the site again.

The teams will collect further evidence during daylight hours, and CCTV footage from the surrounding area will also be reviewed to aid in the investigation.

Earlier, Sindh home minister, Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar, confirmed that several vehicles were destroyed in a blast that occurred near Karachi’s Jinnah International airport as a convoy of foreign nationals passed through the area.

He further confirmed that a total of four police officer and a rangers officials were injured, along with 7 to 8 others citizens.

The minister said that there had been no prior security alert regarding the attack adding that more information would be confirmed as evidence is reviewed.