Karachi-bound Khyber Mail engine catches fire

Karachi-bound Khyber Mail escaped a major disaster when its engine caught fire near Gujrat, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The train was heading to Karachi from Peshawar when its engine caught fire near Gujrat city of Punjab.

The railway staff informed the driver after seeing smoke coming out from the engine of the moving train.

After crossing River Chenab, the train was stopped near Haripur Band Station and the fire was extinguished.

However, no loss of humanity was reported in the incident.

Later, the train was dispatched with another engine.

Earlier, Faisalabad-bound Millat Express escaped a major disaster when four of its bogies were derailed near Kotri railway station.

According to details, four bogies of Millat Express, en route to Faisalabad from Karachi, were derailed near Kotri junction due to brake failure.

Several passengers suffered minor injuries due to the derailment of the train bogies while no loss of life was reported in the accident.