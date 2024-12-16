Karachi road tragedy claims parents’ only child born after 13 years

KARACHI: A tragic incident occurred in the Nasir Colony area of Korangi on December 14, where a six-month-old baby, Shahmir, was crushed to death by a 22-wheeler trailer, ARY News reported.

According to his father, Abdul Hameed, Shahmir was the only child of his parents, born after 13 years of marriage. The accident happened when their motorcycle lost balance due to potholes on the road. Shahmir fell from his mother’s lap and was run over by the trailer.

In an interview with ARY News, a heartbroken Abdul Hameed blamed Karachi traffic police and regional administration for his child’s death, citing their alleged corruption and negligence. He mentioned that they were going to the market to buy warm clothes as winter approached when the accident occurred.

“A trailer, coming from behind, ran over Shahmir and he died on the spot,” Abdul Hameed added.

The father said that the traffic police allow heavy vehicles on the roads during prohibited hours in exchange for bribes, and that encroachments have narrowed the roads, making them more hazardous.

It is pertinent to mention that Karachi saw a surge in the number of traffic accidents in 2024, resulting in the loss of 715 lives in the port city. According to rescue sources, the victims include 562 men, 80 women, and 73 children.

In addition to the fatalities, 7,621 citizens, including women and children, were injured in these accidents. Among the injured, 562 were men, resulting in fatalities and 6,290 injuries, while 80 women suffered fatalities and 994 injuries. Children were also among the victims, with 73 fatalities reported.

Compared to the previous year, the number of fatalities in traffic accidents in Karachi has slightly decreased from 801 in 2023. However, the number of injuries has increased from 6,545 in 2023. The authorities must take concrete steps to address the root causes of these accidents and ensure the safety of citizens on the roads.