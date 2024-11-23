Foreign terrorist organisation hand ‘revealed’ in Karachi target killing

KARACHI: Three suspects arrested in the recent target killing in Karachi have revealed shocking details during the interrogation.

The city police apprehended the three accused allegedly involved in the murder of a citizen named Abu Hashim, a property dealer, who was gunned down in the Ancholi area on Nov 13.

The suspects revealed a foreign hand in the murder, saying that they killed Abu Hashim after receiving “Supari” of Rs50,000 from a terrorist organisation based in Iran.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Zeeshan Siddiqui while talking to ARY News, said that the District Central police while acting on a tip-off, arrested three alleged target killers identified as Manzar Abbas, Asif and Munawwar. Karachi target killing

SSP Zeeshan Siddiqui said that the suspects belonged to a banned outfit Zainebiyoun Brigade of the neighbouring country and they used to receive orders of target killing via international line.

According to police, the suspects had confessed to the killing of Abu Hashim.

The SSP said that Manzar Abbas during the interrogation revealed that before the crime, he was in contact with an accomplice Kashif who carried out the recce and was receiving orders from a person named Ali Imam from Iran.

“Accused, Manzar, told that they were instructed to snatch the mobile phone from the murdered man to cover it up as an incident of street crime,” SSP Zeeshan Siddiqui added.

They were to receive the amount following the murder but got arrested before it.

It is pertinent to mention here that the 40-year-old Syed Abu Haider Raza alias Abu Hashim was shot and killed in a targeted attack near his house in the Ancholi area while a passer-by was also wounded.