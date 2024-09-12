web analytics
Shah Faisal tragedy: Illegal petrol pump owner used to ‘bribe’ officials

News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: One individual burnt to death after a fire broke out in a mini petrol pump installed in a residential building in Shah Faisal Colony No.3 area of Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

In this regard, the residents in an interview asserted that despite complaint several times to Assistant Commissioner Korangi regarding the establishment of mini petrol pump in residential area.

As per the statement, there are 10 families living in the residential building and all the 10 flat owners had submitted an application to remove the unauthorized petrol pump from the building and demanded a complete ban on such activities.

According to the residents, the unauthorized petrol pump has also been sealed by the authorities, however, it was re-opened within a week.

The complainants asserted that the pump owner claimed, “No one can remove my setup because I give money to the DC, AC, and police.”

As per the eyewitnesses, the deceased individual, Siraj, had come to get a haircut at salon but the fire broke out and the man lost his life due to suffocation inside the shop.

