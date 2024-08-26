Karachi likely to receive heavy rain tomorrow: PMD

Karachi is likely to receive heavy rain from tomorrow under the new monsoon system, ARY News reported on Monday, quoting PMD.

According to the PMD forecast, heavy rain is likely to continue in Karachi till August 31, as the system is heading towards the Southern parts of Sindh.

The fishermen have been advised against going into the sea for fishing during the forecast as the depression system has intensified.

The meteorological department warned that heavy rains could lead to water accumulation in low-lying areas across Karachi and other districts in Sindh.

Meanwhile, the Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) in Karachi has declared an emergency in preparation for anticipated heavy rains.

To manage potential flood situations, a total of 1,288 personnel will be on duty, ensuring quick responses to any emergencies.

A CBC spokesperson highlighted that areas vulnerable to waterlogging have been identified for prompt drainage.

Heavy machinery will be deployed at key water collection points, and water bowsers with capacities of 1,000 and 3,000 gallons are on standby to aid in water removal operations.