Karachi man offering prayers at mosque killed by stray bullet

KARACHI: In a tragic incident, a man performing prayers in a mosque was shot dead by robbers in Karachi, ARY News reported on Friday, quoting police.

As per details, the incident occurred in New Karachi Sector 11-A, where robbers were looting a citizen outside a mosque.

Upon resistance, the robbers fired warning shots, one of which hit and killed the man who was offering prayers on the first floor of the mosque.

SSP Central noted that this tragic incident brings the number of people killed during robberies in the city this year to 84.

Read more: Minor girl killed in firing between security guards and robbers

Separately, a minor girl was killed after being hit by a bullet on her head during an exchange of fire between security guards and dacoits in Karachi.

According to ARY News, a security guard and the accused exchanged fire near Shah Latif Town Manzil Pump in Karachi, as a result of which a three-year-old girl was killed.

The girl was identified as Harmain daughter of Mumtaz. Police have started an investigation into the incident.