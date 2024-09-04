Karachi outskirts likely to receive rain with thunderstorm today

KARACHI: Light to moderate rainfall is expected in Karachi on Wednesday (today) with fresh monsoon system influencing the city’s weather.

Pakistan Meteorological Department yesterday forecast entry of a weather system in eastern parts of Sindh.

The rainfall with thunderstorm is likely expected in outskirts of the metropolis, according to the Met Office.

PMD predicted that the mercury likely to soar to 34 degrees Celsius in Karachi, while the current temperature stands at 29-degree Celsius.

Humidity ratio in the air has been 81 percent, while winds blowing with 10 kilometers per hour speed in the city from the western direction.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz earlier said that the upcoming monsoon spell likely to bring heavy rain in the province. There is no possibility of torrential rain in Karachi though, he added.

There is a high chance of rain in suburbs, while there may be moderate to light rain in some areas of the city, official said.

According to the weather report Tharparkar yesterday received maximum rainfall (Mithi 75mm, Islamkot 58mm, Dalhi 47mm, Kaloi 44mm, Deeplo and Nagarparkar 20mm each and Chhachhro 19mm, Padidan 16mm, Chhore 13mm, Badin 09mm, Larkana 03mm, Mirpur Khas 02mm, Hyderabad airport area and Shaheed Benazirabad 01mm each.

Today rainfall expected with gusty winds in Ghotki, Shikarpur, Sukkur, Larkano, Shaheed Benazirabad, Kashmore, Dadu, Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatto, Badin, Tharparkar, Sanghar, Khairpur, Umarkot and Mirpur Khas. Heavy rainfall is expected in Tharparkar and other eastern districts of Sindh.