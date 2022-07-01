Karachi: Peoples Bus Service starts commercial operation on route 2

KARACHI: The Sindh Peoples Intra-District Bus Service on Friday commence its commercial operations on route 2 in Karachi, ARY News reported.

This was announced by Sindh Transport and Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon in a post shared on his official Twitter handle.

The buses will operate on route 2 from North Karachi to Indus Hospital via Nagan Chowrangi, Shafiq Morr, Sohrab Goth, Gulshan Chowrangi, NIPA, Johar Morr, COD, Drigg Road station, Colony Gate, Shah Faisal colony, Singer Chiwrangi and Landhi.

Around 30 buses will operate on this route. The bus fare, depending on the distance travelled, is said to vary from Rs25 to Rs50.

The Peoples Bus Service this week kicked off its commercial operations in Karachi on route 1 from Malir Halt to Tower. Foreign Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari formally inaugurated Sindh Intra-District People’s Bus Service project in Karachi.

Sindh government has procured 240 new hybrid air conditioned buses for Karachi which will operate on seven different routes.

As many as 220 buses will operate on seven routes in the metropolis which is home to at least 30 million people.

The other five routes include the areas from Nagan Chowrangi to Singer Chowrangi (Korangi Industrial Area) 33km; North Karachi to Dockyard 30.4km; Surjani Town to PAF Masroor 28.2km; Gulshan-i-Bihar (Orangi Town) to Singer Chowrangi 29km and Mosamiyat to Baldia Town 28.9km.

Under the same project, the provincial government has also chalked out a plan to run these buses in Hyderabad, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazirabad as well.

The Sindh government has earmarked Rs4 billion in the next financial year budget 2022-23 for procuring more buses to be run in Karachi and other cities under its Sindh Peoples Intra-district Bus Project, commonly known as Peoples Bus Service.

In his budget speech at the Sindh Assembly, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had said that during outgoing financial year 2021-22, the Sindh government had spent Rs6.4bn for procurement of 250 buses. “For next financial year, Rs4 billion has been earmarked for the same purpose,” he said.

