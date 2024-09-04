SSP AVLC warns policemen against making social media videos during duty hours

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) Arif Aslam Rao has taken notice of the growing trend of making TikTok videos among cops during duty hours.

According to the directives issued to DSPs and other officers of the AVLC, SSP Arif Aslam Rao stated that various TikTok videos are being made during duty hours and then shared on social media, which is a clear violation of the law.

The notice emphasized that creating any video or TikTok without permission is legally a crime.

All officers and employees have been strictly instructed to comply with the guidelines above. Any officer or employee found in violation will face severe departmental action.

Read more: Lady constable suspended over social media video in Karachi

A lady constable was suspended from service over making TikTok video in a police uniform in Karachi.

According to details, a TikTok video of constable Maria Gill went viral on social media after which DIG South Syed Asad Raza took notice of the videotape and ordered suspension of the cop.

Maria, a female constable, is deputed at Gizri police station in Karachi. DIG South said the police is a professional institution and personnel cannot be allowed for such ‘irresponsible’ behaviour.