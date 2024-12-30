Karachi Police Chief did not issue order to end protests: Spokesperson

KARACHI: In a recent clarification, the spokesperson for Karachi Police stated that the Karachi Police Chief did not issue any direct orders to end the protests, ARY News reported.

The spokesperson explained that linking the police chief’s statement to the termination of the protests was a misunderstanding.

According to the spokesperson, the police chief’s focus was on ensuring that protests are managed in a way that does not disrupt the smooth flow of traffic in the city.

Earlier, the Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi, Javed Alam Odho, stated that the ongoing protest will be cleared before Maghrib today. He warned that those refusing to disperse would be removed per the law.

The remarks were made during a meeting chaired by Inspector General of Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon, and attended by Interior Minister Sindh, Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar, AIG Odho, and other senior officials.

AIG Odho remarked that the people of Karachi had endured enough for three days and now strict action would be taken. He also expressed appreciation for the patience shown by the police and acknowledged the reopening of major roads.

He added that protesters had agreed to end the protest, as it was not appropriate to paralyse the entire Karachi under the guise of a protest. AIG Odho emphasised that he had instructed officers to take action if necessary to maintain law and order.

Regarding crime control, AIG Odho reported a 13 percent decrease in violence this year and a 30 percent reduction in mobile phone snatching. He highlighted that Karachi had successfully controlled extortion and had not seen any high-profile cases of kidnapping for ransom this year.

The AIG also mentioned that Karachi, with its highly educated population, had the highest usage of mobile phones and laptops in the country. According to the Citizens Police Liaison Committee (CPLC), snatching incidents had dropped by 24 percent in 2024.

Finally, AIG Odho urged citizens to respect privacy during New Year celebrations and warned that there would be zero tolerance for aerial firing. Anyone involved in aerial firing would face attempted murder charges.

Due to the ongoing protests by Majlis-e-Wahdatul-Muslimeen (MWM) in Karachi multiple key roads have been closed, causing significant traffic disruptions throughout the city.

According to the Karachi Traffic Police, the following roads are currently blocked due to sit-ins

M.A. Jinnah Road, Numaish Chowrangi, Kamran Chowrangi is completely blocked from all directions due to MWM protests.

The protesters have blocked both roads from Johar Mor to Johar Chowrangi.

Professor Ghufran Ahmad Road between Block 19 and Block 20 in Gulistan-e-Johar is closed.

The road near Noor-e-Elahi Hotel at Saffora Chowrangi, as well as the route to Rim Jhim tower is also blocked by the MWM protestors by setting up the tents on the main road.

Abu Al-Hasan Isfahani Road and Super Highway near Abbas Town are also blocked, the update shared by the traffic police said.

Furthermore, Five Star Chowrangi, University Road towards Samama Shopping Centre and NIPA Road is blocked.

Shams-ud-Din Azimi Road, near DHA Flats, and Surjani Road are also closed for traffic.

The Incholi Shahrah-e-Pakistan route towards Sohraab Goth is also closed. Nawab Sadiq Ali Khan Road from Nazimabad No. 1 to Nazimabad No. 2 has also been blocked.

The Karachi Traffic Police has advised the public to avoid these areas and use alternative routes. Commuters are urged to remain patient as authorities work to clear the protests and restore normal traffic flow.