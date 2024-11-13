Karachi reports 11 new dengue cases in 24 hours

Karachi has reported 11 new dengue infections in the past 24 hours, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to figures provided by Sindh Health Department, as many as 11 cases of dengue were reported in the last 24 hours in the metropolis.

The data shows that overall 11 cases were reported in Karachi including three in the Central district, 3 in the district East, one in Korangi, two in the South and one each case from Malir and Kemari districts.

Moreover, 118 infected dengue patients have been reported in Karachi in November 2024, taking the yearly number to 1,864.

Read more: Karachi reports alarming surge in chikungunya, dengue cases

On the other side, Sindh reported a sharp spike in malaria cases as the province reported over 100,000 cases of the disease in second week of October.

As many as 106,684 cases of malaria were reported across Sindh during the past week.

The highest 11588 malaria cases were reported in Larkana, while Khairpur remained second on the list with 10681 cases.

Qamar reported 7998 malaria cases, Mirpurkhas, 7230, Dadu 6045, Badin 5948, Sanghar 5703, Tharparkar 5126, Tando Allahyar, 4809, Sukkur 4673, Naushehro Feroze 4590, Shikarpur 3970 and Umerkot reported 3546 malaria cases.

According to NIH sources, Karachi reported 779 cases during the past week including 155 cases from District West, 135 from East, 82 from Korangi, 52 from South and six malaria cases from Kemari.