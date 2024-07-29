Karachi’s University Road closed for traffic, here’s why

The traffic police of Karachi on Monday announced that two tracks of main University Road will remain closed for traffic.

According to the traffic police department, tracks of main University Road from Safura to Samama are closed for traffic.

However, the traffic police have provided alternative routes for the commuters.

According to the traffic authorities, the traffic is immediately being diverted from NIPA onto the Dow University (Ojha Campus) turning and it is being directed to Safura via Sachal.

Furthermore, the traffic from Safura is being diverted onto the Jauhar Chowrangi and from Samama the traffic is being directed to NIPA, the traffic police said.

The roads have been closed due to the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Red line construction work, the statement added.