Drug addict kills three members of his family

KARAK: In a horrific incident, a drug addict killed three members of his own family, including his brother, and sister-in-law in Karak, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported citing police.

According to details, a child is also among the deceased while two others were injured in the incident. The bodies and injured persons were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities and treatment respectively.

According to police, the suspect, who is a drug addict and also sustained injuries, has been arrested and further investigations are underway.

This incident was reported on the heels of another tragedy in Sheikhupura, where a man killed his father-in-law with a hammer, injuring his wife, sister-in-law, and mother-in-law in the process.

According to police, the suspect was arrested within an hour of the incident and further investigation was ongoing.

Earlier on Monday, a policeman was killed and a polio worker was injured in an attack by unknown assailants in the Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa’ Karak area

According to details, the policeman was guarding a team conducting anti-polio drive in the Banda Dawood Shah area of Karak.