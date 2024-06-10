‘Hope it does not pack up my career…’: Kartik Aaryan breaks silence on the ‘outsider’ tag

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan breaks the silence on the ‘outsider’ tag, constantly being attached to him, despite being in the industry for over 13 years.

Kartik Aaryan is one of the very few actors, who started from scratch with no connections in the film industry, yet managed to make it big on his own. Since his first film ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’, the actor has come a long way to giving critical and commercial hits like ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2′, ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ and has fans excited for the forthcoming ‘Chandu Champion’.

However, if there is something that has stuck with Aaryan throughout is the ‘outsider’ tag.

Opening up about the same, he began, “It is what it is.”

The ‘Freddy’ actor continued, “When I started my journey in Bollywood, I didn’t know anyone here. And the way it is going on to date, things are the same. Everything’s the same for me. Some Fridays are successful and some are not. But the fact remains that I have never been an insider”.

“It is a mindset which is going to stay with me. Till date, I believe that any Friday can be a last Friday also. This is the echo that keeps on going in my mind, ke kahin mera pack up na ho jaaye (I hope it does not pack up my career),” he added.

“Maybe, somewhere down the line, I [know that I] don’t have any other backup. I don’t have anywhere else to go, and I might not get a second or a third chance. This is the fear that is constant in my head,” explained the actor.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan is awaiting the release of his next film, Kabir Khan’s sports biopic ‘Chandu Champion’, of India’s first Paralympics gold medallist Murlikant Petkar, which is slated to hit theatres on June 14.

Next, he is working on the third film of the horror comedy franchise ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’.

