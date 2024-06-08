Kartik Aaryan’s fan duped of lacs in name of actor

A die-hard female fan of Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan has been duped of lacs by the scammer, in the pretext of meeting the actor.

In a rather shocking turn of events, a Mumbai-based fan of Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan has been duped of over INR82 lacs by a scammer, who claimed to have connections with the latter, reported Indian media outlets.

According to the details, a Goregaon resident, Aishwarya, was scammed by a fraudster named Krishna Sharma back in 2022, who promised to make her meet the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ actor, if she invested money in his film, supposedly titled ‘Love in London’.

Reportedly, the fraudster took INR82.75 lacs from the woman in instalments, between April 2022 and July 2023.

In her complaint, Aishwarya stated, “He did not arrange the meet with the actor and siphoned off the money and vanished when I started demanding to return my money.”

The report suggests that a special team of police was formed for the investigation, which found out that the conman and three of his associates had been recently nabbed by a crime branch team of Bengaluru police, from Taj West End hotel.

Reportedly, the fraudster, who continues to remain in judicial custody, holds a history of similar cases in multiple police stations across the country and has been pressed with cheating charges.

“He has formed the gang and duped many in a similar way in Chennai, Delhi, and Mumbai,” the officials were quoted saying.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan is awaiting the release of his next film, Kabir Khan’s sports biopic ‘Chandu Champion’, of India’s first Paralympics gold medallist Murlikant Petkar, which is slated to hit theatres on June 14.

Next, he is working on the third film of the horror comedy franchise ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’.

