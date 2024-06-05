Kartik Aaryan to step into the shoes of Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor

Following the footsteps of A-list stars like Salman Khan and Shahid Kapoor, Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan is reportedly in talks to be the next Prem of filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As per an exclusive report from an Indian entertainment outlet, filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya is in talks with actor Kartik Aaryan to cast him as his new-age Prem, in his next directorial venture.

Quoting a source close to the development, the publication reported, “Sooraj Barjatya is on the lookout for an actor who brings in a sense of innocence on the screen and feels that Kartik has it in him to be the new-age on-screen Prem. Kartik has heard the idea and is interested in doing the film, however, is waiting to hear the complete script before signing the dotted lines.”

“The things are in a very preliminary stage at this point in time. There will be a clear picture of the casting of Sooraj Barjatya’s next by Mid-July, once the full-fledged narration takes place,” the insider added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

For the unversed, the constant character in all of Barjatya’s films has been previously played in all but ‘Vivah’ and ‘Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon’, by Salman Khan, whereas, Shahid Kapoor was loved as Prem in ‘Vivah’, co-starring Amrita Rao.

Notably, Barjatya was working on his next ‘Prem Ki Shaadi’, with Salman Khan, Parineeti Chopra and Kriti Kharbanda, however, the film has been shelved.

It is not yet confirmed if he will resume ‘Prem ki Shaadi’ with Aaryan, or if it will be a separate project.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan is awaiting the release of his next film, Kabir Khan’s sports biopic ‘Chandu Champion’, of India’s first Paralympics gold medallist Murlikant Petkar, which is slated to hit theatres on June 14.

Next, he is working on the third film of the horror comedy franchise ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’.

Janhvi Kapoor breaks silence on ‘Dostana 2’ with Kartik Aaryan