’10 saal thok peet ke engineering karwai…’: Kartik Aaryan’s mom’s reaction after he bagged ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan’s mother, Dr Mala Tiwari revealed that she cried when her son signed his first film ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ despite her wish and efforts to see him as an engineer.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Kartik Aaryan, who comes from a family of doctors, with both his parents and younger sister from the field, was always inclined towards acting but never disclosed his aspirations to his mother, who wanted to see him as a doctor or an engineer.

During a recent outing on Netflix’s ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’, Aaryan’s mother shared, “Main chahti thi doctor engineer bane. 8 – 10 saal mein thok peet ke engineering karwai ki degree toh le le (I wanted him to become a doctor or engineer and put efforts for years for him to at least get a degree).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Great Indian Kapil Show Only On Netflix (@thegreatindiankapilshow)

After completing his earlier schooling in his home town Gwalior, he moved to Mumbai to pursue an engineering degree in biotechnology, from D. Y. Patil College of Engineering, but secretly harbouring his ambitions for a film career. He continued to secretly audition for films and revealed his ambitions to his family, only after bagging his first Bollywood project.

“He had a craze, he was very passionate from childhood, but he never told us about it,” shared Dr. Tiwari. Recalling the moment when he finally broke the news of signing his first film and revealing his career plans to family, she continued, “He called me and he was crying. He said, ‘Mummy mujhe mil gaya (Mummy, I got it). I cracked the audition. Mujhe picture mil gayi (I got the film)’. He was crying and I was crying, so he asked me why I was crying. So, I said, ‘I am crying because you got the picture, I wanted you to study and become a doctor’.”

The celebrity’s mother also mentioned that his principal had convinced him to complete an engineering degree. “I came to Mumbai, leaving my work only to teach him engineering. At that time, he was shooting for Aakash Vaani,” she told the host.

“When he came back after giving his paper, I asked, ‘What did you write?’ He said, ‘Mummy, I wrote Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 story in my engineering paper’,” she further recalled, leaving everyone in splits.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan is currently basking on the success of his latest release ‘Chandu Champion’, Kabir Khan’s biopic of India’s first Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar.

Next, he has the third film of the horror comedy franchise ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ in the pipeline.

Revealed! How much Kartik Aaryan has been paid for ‘Chandu Champion’?