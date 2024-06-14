Revealed! How much Kartik Aaryan has been paid for ‘Chandu Champion’?

As the hotly anticipated ‘Chandu Champion’ of Kartik Aaryan has been finally released, read on to know how much the Bollywood heartthrob took home for his performance in the biopic.

Kartik Aaryan, showcased immense dedication, particularly working extensively on his physique to step into the shoes of Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar, which included significantly reducing weight and more than a year of intense physical training, and hence, has been given a hefty paycheck for all his hard work.

As revealed by an Indian entertainment website, Aaryan received a whopping sum of INR25 crores for the film, which is still 50% less than the remuneration he will be getting for his next project.

Kartik Aaryan-led biopic follows the journey of India’s first Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar, the ‘man who faced one adversary after another, but with an undying spirit, unwavering zeal and never give up attitude led to India’s first individual gold medal in any form of the Olympics’.

The Kabir Khan directorial sports drama, co-written with Sumit Arora and Rohit Shukre, also features Bhuvan Arora, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Adonis Kapsalis and Palak Lalwani. Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment of Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan Films are the production companies for the title.

‘Chandu Champion’ hit the theatres on Friday, June 14.

