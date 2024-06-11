No sugar, no rice? Kartik Aaryan details his unbelievable transformation for ‘Chandu Champion’

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan revealed how he underwent an unbelievable body transformation for the titular role in his forthcoming film ‘Chandu Champion’, the biopic of India’s first Paralympics gold medallist Murlikant Petkar.

Kartik Aaryan recently dropped jaws as he debuted an incredible body transformation for his next project ‘Chandu Champion’, soon after gaining a lot of weight for ‘Freddy’. The actor now details all that went on in the process.

“I made the decision to cut out sugar completely. This meant bidding farewell to a variety of treats like chocolates, ras malai, and cold coffee, which are commonly enjoyed by many,” he revealed. “Initially, it was tough, and I even succumbed to temptations and cheated on my diet. However, after about 15 days, I gradually began to appreciate the absence of sugar in my diet. I realised that I didn’t need a sweet fix after every meal and that consuming sugar was detrimental to my health and well-being. I abstained from sugar entirely for a year and a half.”

Aaryan continued, “There was a memorable moment captured on film when, after completing the movie, Kabir Khan offered me Ras Malai, marking the first time in over a year and a half that I had consumed sugar. However, even then, I found myself disliking the experience, indicating that my mindset had indeed transformed significantly.”

“I switched to having soup for dinner and replaced rice with Cauli Rice for lunch—a concoction made simply from grated cauliflower. It wasn’t rice, but it provided fibre and eliminated carbs, making meals like tofu and Cauli Rice conducive to weight management. I embraced a diet rich in salads, beans, lentils, and paneer. Adhering to a routine where I prioritised eight hours of sleep became paramount. Cutting out sugar not only aided in weight management but also improved my quality of sleep,” he added. “I fretted over how to adjust my sleep schedule and bid farewell to sugar, as well as how to achieve my desired physique without resorting to unnatural means like steroids.”

Kabir Khan’s sports biopic ‘Chandu Champion’, of Paralympics gold medallist Murlikant Petkar, is slated to hit theatres on June 14.

