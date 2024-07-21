Consumers get Rs3 per unit power bills in AJK after protest

MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Kashmir government has issued electricity bills according to the new tariff, charging consumers Rs3 per unit, ARY News reported.

As per details, the development came after violent protests and an agreement was signed between the government and the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC).

The Azad Kashmir government has fulfilled its promise to provide affordable electricity to the public by issuing bills at the new rate, with no surcharge. The outstanding amounts will be collected in 12 installments.

As per the agreement signed in May, the electricity rate was fixed at Rs3 per unit. The Azad Kashmir government issued a notification implementing the new tariff, with rates of Rs3 per unit for up to 100 units, Rs5 per unit for 100-300 units, and Rs6 per unit for above 300 units.

Azad Kashmir witnessed violent clashes between the police and activists of a rights movement amid a wheel-jam and shutter-down strike across the territory, which left at least one police official dead and several others injured.

Sub-inspector Adnan Qureshi succumbed to a gunshot wound in the chest in the town of Islamgarh, where he was deployed to stop a rally for Muzaffarabad under the banner of the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC).

The JAAC had sought the provision of electricity as per hydropower generation cost in AJK, subsidised wheat flour and an end to the privileges of the elite class.

The violent protesters damaged multiple vehicles, including a magistrate’s car at the Poonch-Kotli road. Moreover, markets, trade centres, offices and schools and restaurants remained closed across the AJK.