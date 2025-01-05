Katcha dacoits kill hostage over unpaid ransom demand

The Katcha area dacoits have claimed another life, killing a kidnapped victim over the non-payment of ransom, ARY News reported.

According to reports, Muhammad Shoaib, the deceased, was reportedly abducted by the Katcha dacoits from Multan some time ago. The kidnappers initially demanded a ransom exceeding Rs50 million, along with luxury items such as expensive mobile phones and watches.

The grieving family disclosed that Shoaib was subjected to repeated torture. The dacoits sent disturbing videos of the abuse, pressuring the family to comply with their demands swiftly. Despite their efforts, Shoaib endured brutal treatment until he was ultimately killed.

In a shocking development, the bandits are now demanding an additional Rs5 million from the family to release Shoaib’s body.

The victim’s family has called upon higher authorities to take immediate action. They have requested intervention to recover Shoaib’s body and to bring those responsible for this heinous crime to justice.

The family has appealed to the government to put an end to such criminal activities in the Katcha area.

Read More: Shikarpur katcha dacoit Fareed Teghani killed in police, Rangers’ operation

back in November 2024, a notorious dacoit from the Shikarpur Katcha region of Sindh, Fareed Teghani, was killed while his accomplice, Malan Mazari Teghani, was apprehended in an injured condition during a joint operation conducted by the police and Pakistan Rangers in Garhi Tegho.

According to the senior superintendent of police (SSP) a group of dacoits launched an attack on a police checkpoint.

SSP added that the killed dacoit was implicated in murders, kidnapping for ransom, and a range of other criminal offenses along the National Highway.

According to the SSP, dacoit Fareed Teghani lured multiple individuals into kidnapping through a honey trap and subsequently demanded ransom. The suspects recorded videos of the abducted victims and later shared them on social media to solicit ransom.

He stated that the operation would persist until all criminals in the Katcha area are eradicated.