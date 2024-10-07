web analytics
29.9 C
Karachi
Monday, October 7, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

KE consumers to pay higher electricity bills from THIS month

Aleem Malik
By Aleem Malik
|

TOP NEWS

Aleem Malik
Aleem Malik
Aleem Malik is ARY News correspondent for power division, water resources, ministry of commerce and other business-related issues

KARACHI: The consumers of K-Electric (KE) are set to face higher electricity bills as the power production company decided to surge the monthly adjustment, ARY News reported.

According to the details, K-Electric customers will have to pay an additional Rs 1.59 per unit in the month of October as compared to September, raising the total adjustment to Rs 4.33 per unit.

In comparison, consumers paid Rs 2.74 per unit in September’s monthly and quarterly adjustments. The new adjustments also affect future bills, with customers expected to pay Rs 4.91 per unit in November.

Looking ahead to 2024, K-Electric consumers will pay Rs 2.59 per unit for May and Rs 3.17 per unit for June. Additionally, quarterly adjustments for September to November 2024 will see an increase of Rs 1.74 per unit.

However, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has yet to decide on the monthly adjustments for July and August 2024, with K-Electric proposing a Rs 3.09 per unit increase for July and a 51 paisa rise for August.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.