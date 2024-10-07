KE consumers to pay higher electricity bills from THIS month

KARACHI: The consumers of K-Electric (KE) are set to face higher electricity bills as the power production company decided to surge the monthly adjustment, ARY News reported.

According to the details, K-Electric customers will have to pay an additional Rs 1.59 per unit in the month of October as compared to September, raising the total adjustment to Rs 4.33 per unit.

In comparison, consumers paid Rs 2.74 per unit in September’s monthly and quarterly adjustments. The new adjustments also affect future bills, with customers expected to pay Rs 4.91 per unit in November.

Looking ahead to 2024, K-Electric consumers will pay Rs 2.59 per unit for May and Rs 3.17 per unit for June. Additionally, quarterly adjustments for September to November 2024 will see an increase of Rs 1.74 per unit.

However, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has yet to decide on the monthly adjustments for July and August 2024, with K-Electric proposing a Rs 3.09 per unit increase for July and a 51 paisa rise for August.