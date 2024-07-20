KE says it ensured uninterrupted power supply during rain

KARACHI: K-Electric (KE) ensured uninterrupted power supply to Karachi during a scattered spell of moderate to heavy rain across the city, the power utility said in a statement.

The KE said that its staff monitored the situation and maintained reliable supply of power through over 2,000 feeders out of its total network.

“Power supply was temporarily suspended in a limited number of areas as a precautionary measure due to potential waterlogging or the presence of kundas that posed a safety risk. However, restoration efforts began immediately as rain subsided and electricity was restored to majority areas upon receiving clearance from ground teams,” the statement read.

It added that areas restored by Saturday evening included but were not limited to Manghopir Industrial Area, Korangi Sector 43-C, 43-D 48-E , DHA Phase 2 Extension, Islamia Colony, Orangi, Haroonabad, Mewa Shah Qabristan, North Nazimabad Block J and Shadman Sector sector 14A, Nazimabad Block M, Block L, and Nazimabad Number 4, FB Area Block 2, 7, 9, 19 and 22 among others.

Spokesperson KE expressed deepest sympathies over two safety incidences reported in the city during this time, while clarifying that initial investigation confirmed KE infrastructure was not involved in either case.

“The incident at SITE Metroville area occurred due to contact with a metallic advertisement board, which was making contact with an unrelated electric wire. Furthermore, no KE installation was found at the site of the second incident; the streetlight pole in the area also does not come under the utility’s domain,” the statement said.

The KE urged citizens to maintain a safe distance from all electrical infrastructure, especially outdoors and avoid using appliances, especially water motors, with wet hands or feet.

Social media platforms, KE Live App, and WhatsApp self-service portal offer real-time updates and are the fastest channels for customer complaints are available 24/7. For emergency electrical complaints the KE call center can be reached at 118.