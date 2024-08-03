Is Kia EV COMING TO PAKISTAN?

Credible reports suggest that Lucky Motor Corporation is set to bring Kia’s EV range to Pakistan and that could be just within next two to three months. This will mark a significant milestone in the country’s automotive landscape if that happens.

While the specific model to be introduced remains speculative, the excitement is justified given Kia’s remarkable success worldwide. The Kia EV9, for instance, has earned the prestigious titles of ‘World Car of the Year’ and ‘World Electric Vehicle’ at the 2024 World Car Awards held in New York.

Not only this, Kia EV6 has also made waves globally, winning over 30 prestigious awards, including the 2022 ‘European Car of the Year’ and the 2023 North American ‘Utility Vehicle of the Year.’ This underscore Kia’s steadfast pursuit of excellence and its capability to create vehicles that cater to diverse consumer preferences and demands. Likewise, Kia EV3 and EV5 are set to further solidify the brand’s reputation for excellence with their extended range, cutting-edge features, and exceptional driving experience, making them highly anticipated additions to the EV market.

As we look forward to 2024, it’s clear that Kia’s innovative EVs will play a pivotal role in transforming the mobility experience in Pakistan, making electric vehicles more accessible and appealing to a broader audience.

Kia’s EV entry to Pakistan will be definitely a game-changer.